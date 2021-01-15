Roland Demon Johnson
Services for Roland Demon Johnson, 29, of Richwood, Texas, will be on Saturday January 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Gospel Way Missionary Baptist Church, 3307 Bella Vista St, Houston, Texas. 77022. Viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
