Herman Lloyd Lambert, Jr., 65, of West Columbia, fought his End Stage Renal Disease valiantly for three years. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, he went home to the Lord with his family at his side. Lloyd was born in Conroe, Texas , on April 22, 1957, to H.L. Lambert Sr. and Blanca Cuevas Lambert.
He was a sport enthusiast with a love for football, track, baseball, hunting, and fishing. He loved telling people that his neck issues were from playing against Earl Campbell in High School.
Lloyd grew up in Conroe and loved the Piney Woods of East Texas. Lloyd embraced his Puerto Rican heritage and his catholic faith. He married his high school sweetheart, Frances Sonnier Lambert on July 3, 1976. This year would have been their 46th anniversary. Lloyd spent most of his working years as a pipefitter. He retired from ConocoPhillips Sweeny Refinery after 33 years of service in 2012.
Lloyd and Frances had three amazing children, Monica, Lisa, and Justin; and six equally amazing grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen Brewer; and his niece, Stephanie Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Sonnier Lambert; daughters, Monica Lambert Pearce and husband,Casey and Lisa Lambert Klesel and husband, Chris; son, Justin Lloyd Lambert and wife, Jessica Pittman Lambert; granddaughter, Dallas Klesel and her fiancé, Evan Weeks; grandsons, Carter Klesel, Gunnar Pearce, J.L. Lambert, Jameson Lambert, and Jacob Lambert; sister, Debra Lambert Patrick and husband, David and their sons, David Jr (Anna) and John (Josie); nephew, Evin Brewer; cousin, Dwayne (Debbie) Lambert and Bobby (Ginger) Lambert; his best friend, cousin, and fishing buddy, Lebert Johnson; his bonus daughters, Robin Pavloovsky (Jared) and Katie Klesel; his good friend and neighbor, Keith Wilson (Molly); and his precious dog, Bella.
Pallbearers will be Justin Lambert, Chris Klesel, Casey Pearce, Chad Johnson, Carter Klesel, and Gunnar
Pearce.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Loggins St., West Columbia, Texas , with Father Preston Quintela officiating. Interment will follow in Matagorda Cemetery.
