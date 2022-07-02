Ralph Eric (Bo) Harden Jr.

Ralph Eric Harden Jr., better known as Bo, passed away peacefully in Clute on June 29, 2022. He was 55 years old. Bo graduated from Brazoswood High School in 1985 and went on to earn an associate degree in Electronics from Brazosport College. In 1999, he met his wife, Kalai, in a pyramid in Egypt. They were married for 21 years. He worked for McGill Maintenance and DOW Chemical as an operator.
Bo trusted in Jesus as his personal Savior at the age of 20. He attended Hope Fellowship Church and enjoyed participating in Community Bible Study. He had many interests including fishing, hunting, gardening, woodcarving, bowling and listening to music. Bo was loved by many and he will be missed, however, we look forward to seeing him again in heaven someday.
Bo is survived by his loving wife, Kalai; his dad and wife, Ralph and Leilani Harden, of Victoria; his mom, Kay Parks, of Lake Jackson; his brother and wife, Tyler and Dana Harden, of Angleton; his family in Hong Kong, including mother-in-law, Kit-Wan; brother-in-law and wife, Hayson and Sau-Ling; sisters-in-law, Ka-Pik and Ka-Yu; one nephew, four nieces, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hope Fellowship Church in Lake Jackson. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. There will be a short graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, Texas.
