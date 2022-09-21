Michael Dwayne Jones
July 2 1973 –
September 13, 2022
Michael was a loving husband, proud father, and devoted son. His love for life didn’t come to an end with his death. He passed away on September, 13th, 2022 at the young age of 49, while at home in Lake Jackson,Texas. His loved ones will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
While growing up in Clute, Michael attended Brazoswood High School and made life long friends along the way. He also has a fantastic work family, many of his colleagues are his childhood friends.
He had been working for Performance Contractors as a Safety Manager for almost 10 years at the time of his passing. It had been a job he studied, trained, and went to school for and poured his heart into. When Michael had down time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach with his family, and most of all he enjoyed teaching, playing, and training his son’s in football.
Michael was blessed with a large and loving family. It was love at first sight for him when he met Dawn in 2008, she became his best friend and they married in March of 2010. Together they become a blended family with four boys they love dearly. They’re almost 15 years together, and 13 years married is not at all long enough. But, it has been and will always will be worth every day, hour and minute they had together.
Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Eula Bryant; grandparents, Charlie and Lilian Jones; and sister-in-law, Twyla Jones.
He is survived in death by his loving parents, Robert and Eva Bryant; sister, Shakaria and Byron Amboree; sister, Eula and Ken Hill; brother, Kelvin and Jennifer Jones; brother, Rayfield and Johanna Jones; brother, Desmond and Jobi Bryant; brother, Robert and Twyla Jones; his dearest friends of 30+ years, John and Anna Petteway; his wife, Dawn Jones; children, Dominik Jones, Ronnie Jones, Marques Jones, and Keishawn Malone; one grandson; his in-laws, Chuck and Veda Mclarty; brother-in-law, Joshua Huffman; uncle, Charlie Jones Jr; many amazing nieces, nephews, and wonderful cousins. Michael has his extended work family who consists of childhood friends that has never left his side throughout the years.
Service will be held at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1038 W. Plantation Drive, Clute, Texas 77566 on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial Contributions: All expressions of sympathy including flowers, cards, and which ever loving way you wish are welcome.
