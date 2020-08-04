Mildred Louise Hadden Mathews
Arrangements for Mildred Louise Hadden Mathews, 93, of Freeport, Texas are pending with Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by three generations of her family, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her granddaughter’s home in Schertz, TX near New Braunfels, TX.
