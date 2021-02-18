Maria Anita “Annie” Longoria Guzman
January 2, 1955 –
February 10, 202
Maria Anita “Annie” Longoria Guzman, 66, of El Paso, passed away on February 10, 2021 in Angleton.
Burial services will be at Angleton Cemetery. Arrangements are by Palms Funeral Home.
Annie was born in Angleton to Thomas and Natalie Longoria on January 2nd, 1955. She worked as a childcare provider for Ft. Bliss Child Development Center for 30 years.
Annie is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Natalie Longoria; her daughter-in-law, Jessie Guzman; and grandson, Jalen Guzman.
Annie is survived by Geronimo Guzman, her sons, Adan Guzman (Melissa Guzman), Alfonso Guzman (Vianey Guzman), and Jose Guzman. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Noel Longoria, John Longoria, Juanita Higgins, Delia Jimenez, Guadalupe Longoria-Salas, Christopher Longoria, and Isabel Longoria. Annie also is survived by her eight grandchildren, Alizee Guzman, Rylee Guzman, Thomas Guzman, Jazmin Guzman, Jade Guzman, Jenise Guzman, Mazzy Guzman, and Luna Guzman.
