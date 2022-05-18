Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, James Wendell “Jim” Funderburg, of Lake Jackson, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 15, 2022, at the age of 70.
Jim was born in Freeport, Texas, on November 2, 1951, to Clifford and Christeen (Peters) Funderburg, the third of four children. Always an adventurous spirit, Jim grew up with a love of the outdoors and participated in local rodeos as a bull rider when he was still in high school. It was also in high school that he met his future wife, Janice (Foster) Funderburg. Jim and Janice were married only months after graduating from Brazoswood High School in 1971. They welcomed their only child, a daughter, Mindi in 1979.
Jim worked at Dow Chemical Company from the age of eighteen and retired as a maintenance technician in 1997. During his career he held many positions, including volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Jim always enjoyed spending time in nature. Whether at a local fishing hole or the mountains of Colorado, he felt most at home amongst water, trees and fresh air.
His interests and talents ranged from reading books about local folklore, ecology and history to drawing wildlife and nature scenes. Jim was also a lifetime lover of music, often playing the guitar and harmonica with his father, brothers and friends.
Quiet in nature and keenly observant, Jim was always a great listener and willing to help any friend in need.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Janice; and daughter, Mindi; Jim also leaves behind a brother, Willie Funderburg and wife, Carla; sister, Christa Prude; sister-in-law, Sandy Funderburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wayne Funderburg.
In celebration of Jim’s life, a visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Heart Association.
