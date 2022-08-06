John Alton Veillon
September 30, 1934 –
August 2, 2022
John Alton Veillon of Brazoria, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2022, at the age of 87 years. John was born September 30, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas, to Laura Blanch Morrison Veillon and John Arnold Veillon. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea, during the Korean war. For many years his career was a piping designer for petrochemical plants. After his retirement from piping, he attended nursing school at Wharton Collage and became a Registered Nurse. His nursing career was short lived as he told a friend “I could not cut it; I was too soft hearted”.
Johnny lived life to the fullest until his last years and frail health. He was an avid reader and astute thinker, a lifetime Libertarian and a “hippie” at heart. He traveled the world and fondly recalled eating the most delicious couscous dish in Africa that “contained everything but the kitchen sink”. His favorite place of residence was Canada, and during his tenure in Canada he was a race car driver, driving a Triumph TR3. He was a skydiver, making 69 jumps. He was a scuba diver, bungee jumper, avid chess and backgammon player, and while camping at the Guadalupe river with the Rall, Jeffers and Pope families, jumped off a tall cliff with the teenage Rall boys (while us “older folks” declined). He owned and sailed a Nacra catamaran and loved to “one hull” the Nacra during a good wind on Canyon Lake. He later purchased a 26-foot sloop which he sailed many times in the Gulf. One February the current was so strong, numerous attempts were made before he could get the sloop back into the Surfside jetties.
Upon taking a fencing class at Brazosport College, he became acquainted with, and was befriended by, the instructor Dana Anderson-Wyman who encouraged Johnny to participate in the dramatics department. Johnny’s first appearance in a play was in the late 80’s in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, thereafter followed by numerous appearances over the years, including THE MAN OF LA MANCHA and numerous “Shakespeare on the Glen” productions. Johnny loved Dana, along with Bryon Gernand, and all of the young college persons. They became as his “family” and he was deeply appreciative of their friendship and the difference they made to his life. Johnny was a good, very generous spirited person who loved children and deeply regretted never having had children but said he had had a good life, and who could ask for more.
Survivors include two nieces, daughters of his very beloved late half-sister, Nancy Frazee, Melissa Scribner, of Monkey Island, Oklahoma and Dorothy Herr, of Tucson, Arizona. Amongst those who will treasure his memory are close friends, Kim and George Simmons and Betty Jeffers .
Per Johnny’s wishes, his remains will be donated to the University of Texas medical branch Willed Body Program, and thereafter his ashes scattered at sea.
