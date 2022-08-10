Joseph Lee Williams Aug 10, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Lee WilliamsJoseph Lee Williams, 56, of Angleton, Texas, passed away August 8, 2022, at UTMB League City Hospital.Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net (979) 849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News McLeod named top secondary teacher in Houston region Authorities investigating weekend boat crash uncertain on reason District will increase budget, lower tax rate Richwood to adopt lower tax rate THE SCOOP: Long John Silver's building will have a new tenant Kick in the Canning: More people looking to preserve what they grow Lady Panthers pounce on Columbia's errors in season-opening win New mentality, key returners bring optimism to Brazoswood Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSPCA co-director, husband die in boat crashO'Rourke makes stop in Lake JacksonKim WoodardJames Cameron Whitener, Jr.BeABlake Foundation honors late, beloved BCS graduateAngleton ISD increases safety precautions in the coming school yearDonna Ann Wheeler WebsterBrush fire scorches 300 acres near DamonErnest Ray CottonBruce Wayne Hultquist, Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGlobal Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (2)Jones Creek home goes up in smoke (2)O'Rourke makes stop in Lake Jackson (2)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Carl Ralph Williams (1)LJ takes a closer look at 22/23 fiscal budget increases (1)Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D. (1)John Alton Veillon (1)Planned community set to explode Bonney's population (1)Tommy Holcomb (1)Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? (1)Watt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail Mary (1)Jarryd-Lowry (1)Ernest Ray Cotton (1)Jeannette Stephens (1)Texas lawmakers like Ike Dike (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Heinous crime shouldn't be politicized (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? You voted: It is much too light considering how many women accused him. It is fair and on par with other players accused of breaking the NFL conduct policy He hasn't been convicted of anything and shouldn't be punished at all. Other (comment below) Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Dental Hygienist Needed Dr. Le Public Hearing Notice-Sept Request for Compet Public Auction-9809 Accepting Comp. Bids -Port. ITBs Notice of Public Hearing-412th, Public Notification of Invitation to Bid Bulletin
