David Reyes passed away in peace in the comfort of his home in Freeport, Texas, on July 8, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 68.
He will be remembered in life as a hard working man that loved his family and friends. Generous to those who needed anything and loved being outside surrounded by his grandkids. During his later years, he enjoyed working outside doing landscaping and tending to his garden and flowers, visiting with his beloved mother, and watching his grandchildren grow, and visiting with friends. He loved sharing his life experiences, work knowledge, and life advice to everyone. He was known to greet his grandchildren as “Mi Rey” and “Mi Reina” when they came to visit. He was also known to say, “People make life harder than what it should be, that we need to enjoy the blessings we have while we can”. He also loved to say “No hay mejores consejos que los que el tiempo da”.
David Reyes is preceded in death by his father, Toribio Reyes; sisters, Juana Reyes, Rosa Reyes, and Marta Reyes; and his son, David Reyes Jr.
Survived by mother, Epifania Coronado Reyes; wife, Maria I Reyes; and son, Erick A Reyes; his grandchildren, Derenicia Reyes, David Reyes, Delycia Reyes, Karly Reyes, Sophya Reyes, Erick C Reyes; brothers, Rolando Reyes, Adan Reyes, Toribio Reyes, and Genaro Reyes; sisters, Teresa Ruelas, Ignacia Palomares, Manuela Garcia and Eva Reyes; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends and family.
Honorary Pallbearers, Erick A Reyes and Erick C Reyes . Pallbearers, David C Reyes, Marco A Silva, Juan J . Silva, Julio Silva, Rolando Reyes, Adan Reyes, Anthony Reyes, Juan Martinez
Visitation and Funeral Service will be at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas.
Visitation will be July 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral will be July 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m.
Graveside Services following Funeral at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, Texas.
Flowers and plants can be delivered to Stroud Funeral Home.
The family would like to invite everyone to join them in fellowship and food at the Reyes home: 1745 W 7th Street Freeport, Texas.
