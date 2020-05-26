Harold Roberson Sr.
Services for Harold Roberson Sr., 92, of Clute are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. He passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute, TX.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 2:48 am
