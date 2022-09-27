Joyce Laverne (Berry) Bell
September 20, 1930 –
September 22, 2022
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Joyce Laverne (Berry) Bell was taken into the arms of her Lord. Joyce was born on September 20, 1930, in Hot Springs, Garland County, Arkansas to Langston Berry and Iva Viola (Smith) Berry. At the age of twelve, Joyce accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized in Mazarn Creek and accepted into membership in Antioch Baptist Church, Sunshine Community, Garland County, Arkansas. Her family moved to Oregon in 1943. She attended Independence High School where she met her future husband, Dorman Bell. The family moved back to Arkansas in 1946. She graduated from Lake Hamilton High School, Pearcy, Arkansas near Hot Springs, in 1948. Joyce received the American Legion Award. After Dorman was discharged from active duty in the U. S. Navy, Joyce and Dorman married July 12, 1948, at the home of her grandfather, Wesley Thomas Smith, a Baptist minister, in Sunshine Community, Royal, Arkansas. She was an Honor Graduate of Alvin Junior College, Alvin, Texas, receiving an Associates of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She was an Honors graduate of Brazosport Junior College, Lake Jackson, Texas, receiving an Associate of Science Degree in Computer Science, with a 4.0 GPA. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Joyce was the President of the Women’s Missionary Union at Calvary Baptist Church, Freeport, Texas. She taught Adult Sunday School at the First Baptist Church, Angleton, Texas. She was a member of the choir at Littleville Baptist Church, Hamilton, Texas, for five years.
During her 72 years of marriage Joyce enjoyed traveling with the love of her life over the United States including Hawaii and Alaska. She loved to support Dorman whenever he sang with the Bosque River Boys Quartet, keeping track of their music and bow ties and giving critiques.
Outside of the home she worked for: Hudeck Brothers in Angleton as a Sales Lady, Thom McCan Shoes in Lake Jackson as an Assistant Manager, Walmart in Round Rock as a Customer Service Manager, and at International Business Machines in Austin in Computer Circuit Board Repairs. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and Gospel singing.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman, in 2020.
She left behind five children, Letha Sharon Brashear and husband, Kenneth, Linda Sue Polk, Leah Denise Mueller and husband, Casey, Dorman Edward Bell and wife, Janice, and Steven Andrew Bell and wife, Robin.She also left behind nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild.
Her favorite Scripture was Romans 8:28: “And we know all things work together for good, to them that love God, to them who are called according to His purpose.”
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home with Pastor David Smith officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Locklin Cemetery in Thorndale.
Pallbearers will be David Bell, Wayne Bell, Casey Mueller, Nicholas Otto, Lamar Mueller, and Eric Scheibe.
Honorary Pallbearers are J.C. Payne, Chad Smith, and Ken Brashear.
The family would like to thank Amed Hospice and her nurse, Kim, for the compassionate care she received.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home — Angleton, Texas.
