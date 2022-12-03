Gerald “Jerry” Patrick Norman

Jerry was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, to Donald and Margaret Norman. He grew up in Lake Jackson and San Antonio, Texas.
He attended West Columbia and Angleton High School. Over the years, Jerry made many friends and maintained those close relationships.
He had a generous and caring heart as big as Texas and never met a stranger. He had a love for dogs and would take every opportunity to befriend them and love on them. He donated generously to many charities that involved helping people and animals in need. In recent years, Jerry enjoyed taking several road trips to Colorado and Tennessee with his girlfriend and life partner. He enjoyed camping trips with friends to the Hill Country and this was truly one of his favorite things to do and places to be.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Wendy Davis, of Magnolia Texas; mother, Margaret Norman of Angleton, Texas; His brother, Jim Norman, of Austin, Texas; and oldest brother, Donald Norman of North Carolina. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald “Don” M. Norman. He has been reunited with his beloved dog, Maddie whom he loved so much.
Services for Jerry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 6, 2022, at Schmidt Funeral Home on Grand Parkway in Katy, Texas.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the West Columbia Animal Shelter at 310 East Clay St., West Columbia, Texas, 77486.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South — Katy, Texas, 77494 — (281) 391-2424
