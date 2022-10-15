Arthur Glenn Nowlin, 84, of Angleton, passed away on October 10, 2022. Art was born to Preston and Murnese (Grau) Nowlin on August 26, 1938, in Pineland, Texas.
After graduating from high school in Beaumont, Texas, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served in the US A and Korea. After the Air Force, he moved to Angleton , and worked for Dow Chemical Co. for 35 years. He met his future wife, Mary Kathryn Runkel, at the Angleton Bowling Alley. After a short courtship, the couple eloped to Corpus Christi , on March 1, 1963.
In his early years, Art loved hunting, boating and fishing, and playing golf with his dad, and later with his children. He loved to travel and took his family on many fun vacations. After he retired, he and Mary took long RV trips and visited all 48 contiguous US states and Canada. They enjoyed the many friends they made in various camping clubs. They also served as park hosts at Blanco State Park for several years. Art loved visiting with family, friends and their wonderful neighbors.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Murnese Nowlin; and sister, Linda Davis.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Mary Nowlin; children, Greg Nowlin and wife, Jenny, Cheryl Nowlin and Vera Gonzales; and granddaughter, Alyssa Nowlin. Art also has many wonderful friends and neighbors, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be George Davis, Steven Runkel, Blake Runkel, David Hampel, Bo Skucius and Joe Delgado.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Rhyne, Steven Joe Boykin, (Patrick) Red Griffith, Darren Griffith, Barrett Hall, Wayne Wootton, and Claude (Radar) Hogan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at The Angleton Church of Christ at Wilkins & Downing. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation to your favorite charity or Animal Rescue Organization.
