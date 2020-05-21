Jack Eldon Lowery
January 1, 1939 –
May 18, 2020
Jack Eldon Lowery, 81, of Angleton, Texas passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born to Bart and Eunice Lowery on January 1, 1939.
Services are pending at this time with Palms Funeral Home Angleton, Texas (979)849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.