Corene T. Fletcher
September 28, 1941 –
June 20, 2022
Corene T. Fletcher, of Paige, Texas, passed away on June 20, 2022, at the age of 80.
Corene was born in Henrietta, Texas, to John M. and Nellie Tiberghien on September 28, 1941, along with her twin sister Josephine. She was born into a family with three brothers and three sisters.
Corene attended Temple High School with the Class of 1960. She married Terry H. Fletcher on November 14, 1959. She was married for 43 years until his passing in 2003. Their marriage added to his large loving family.
Corene loved the Lord from an early age, spending her early years singing in church with her sisters and teaching Sunday School when her children were young. She loved her family unconditionally with all of her heart. She worked in the Bastrop County courthouse as a legal secretary for 19 years. She started singing at an early age playing jamborees and hoedowns in the early 1950s. She would later teach herself to play her Yamaha guitar that followed her to family events and on-stage performances for all to love. She went on to record songs written by her sister-in-law Wanda that still ring true today. Her love of music was passed on to her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and extended family until the day she passed away.
Corene is survived by her children Tonya Fletcher Visor of Angleton, Tobi Fletcher of Hummelstown, PA, Tracie Covington (Tommy) of Smithville, Terrianne Strickland (Mark) of Giddings, Toni Inman (Kreg) of Llano, Ty Fletcher of Paige and her sisters Josephine Jernigan of Dallas and Naomi Morgan of Wichita Falls. She was a loving Mimi to thirteen grandchildren. Her grandchildren are as follows: Tara Rolan (Wesley), Taressa Visor-Morales (Richard), Tori DeMartini (Tad), Travis Parten (Janet), Tami Strange (Kyle), Tania King (Dustin), Tyler Covington, Trenton Covington, MarKaye Huntress (Jonathan), Lorianne Strickland (Ryan Temple), Taylor Inman (Ubaldo Serrano) and Terry Inman. She also leaves behind twenty-two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Corene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Truman John Fletcher; twin great-granddaughters, Bella Michelle and Sophia Elizabeth Serrano; brothers, John M. Tiberghien Jr, Ivan R. Tiberghien, Edgar R. Tiberghien; and sister, Doris Harrell.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 27, 2022, at Bastrop Providence, 2079 Hwy 71 East Bastrop, Texas 78602.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
