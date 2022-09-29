Raymond Benjamin Chizer Sr., 81, formerly of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Friday, September 23, 2022 at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingswood in Kingswood, Texas.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bible Way Outreach Ministries, 201 E. Miller St, Angleton, Texas Rev. Alonzo Brown, Eulogist. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Chenango Community.
Raymond was born February 16, 1941 to Abraham Clark Chizer, Sr. and Virginia Rosa Chizer, in the Chenango Community. Raymond accepted Christ as Lord of his life at an early age. He received his formal education from Marshall High Elementary and Marshall High School graduating in the class of 1961. He met, fell in love and in 1962 married Earnestine Chizer. Raymond was a very hard worker. He enjoyed spending time fishing with his family and friends and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Earnestine Chizer; his parents, Abraham Clark Chizer, and Virginia Rose Chizer; his sisters, Hazel Wallace, Mary C. Chizer, and Mary A. Chizer; his brothers, Jack Chizer, Abraham Chizer, and Freddie Chizer.
His loving memories will be cherished by his children, Tina Chizer, Raymond Chizer, Carol Chizer, Broderick Walker, and Sharon F. Walker; his siblings, Rose Williams, Paul Chizer, Joyce M. Bass, Frank Chizer, and Roy Chizer; his special friends, Eddie Dinkins, and Donna Lewis, and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews other relatives and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379.
