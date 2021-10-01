Willie Mae Burton
A Celebration of Life for Willie Mae Burton, 72, of Angleton, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton. She passed away on September 23, 2021 in Houston.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 1, 2021 @ 5:32 am
Willie Mae Burton
A Celebration of Life for Willie Mae Burton, 72, of Angleton, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton. She passed away on September 23, 2021 in Houston.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.