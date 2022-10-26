On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Lauren Elizabeth Hood of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with the Lord at the age of 39. Lauren was born in Freeport on February 12, 1983, to Regan Hood and Joy (Pantalone) Akin. She grew up in Jones Creek, where she and her brothers enjoyed a wholesome childhood. She graduated from Brazosport High School in 2001, before attending Brazosport College, where she received an Associate in Applied Science Degree.
Lauren had a heart of pure gold. She made friends with anyone and everyone, and she would do anything for a friend in need. She loved babies (especially her niece and nephews), Steelers football, the Rodeo, and her dog, Lacie. Lauren often spent time fishing and horseback riding, but that is hardly the entirety of her interests; she rarely declined any sort of adventure. She will be remembered for her loving spirit, her friendly disposition, and for habitually running late.
Lauren was preceded in death by her father, Regan Hood; her Nanny and Papaw Hood; and her grandma and grandpa Pantalone.
She is survived by her mother Joy (Pantalone) Akin and stepfather Bill Akin; brother Philip Hood and sons, Caleb, Caden and Cameron Hood; brother Kellen Hood and wife Laura, daughter Kylie, and son Regan; stepbrother Brian Akin and wife Jennifer, daughter Blakley; stepsister Nicole Garber and husband Jimmy, son Brooks and daughter Madison; including many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., in West Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., with Pastor John Price and Pastor Warren Rayburn officiating. Interment will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Baker & Sons Funeral Home.
