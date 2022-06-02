Edmeryl Williams “Meryl” Jun 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edmeryl “Meryl” WilliamsFuneral services for Edmeryl Williams, 68, of Freeport , are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.She passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 , at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Brazoria County officers make way to Uvalde Freeport mourns man who lived, shared Freeport's history Richwood hopes to combat Quail Run drainage Brazosport graduate overcomes tragedy to graduate year early Updates June 2, 2022 Sidebar/Sweeny Lady Dog roster SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE Coaches come together as one Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJayden Peltier shows her strengthSan Bernard river tests come back positiveBrazoria wine fest set for weekendHannah Leigh VaughnMissing LJ teen found in crashed car in Wharton CountyEx-Santa Fe coach Kanipes taken aback by another school shootingSweeny blanks Columbia, punches ticket to AustinPeggy Jean Danford DucrozBrazoria County Sheriff's deputy swims to the rescueSweeny trio ready for big game Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRed Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man) (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Unexpected' plant issues expected (1)James Wendell “Jim” Funderburg (1)Norma Lee Dean (Dawson) (1)BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offers (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 27, 2022 (1)Brazoswood seniors level up on learning (1)James Calvin Atkins, Jr. “Jim” (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: America fails to find answer to gun violence (1)Jones Creek on the hook for private road work (1)Judge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of priorities (1)What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak? (1) Online Poll We've had several stories lately about water quality in area rivers and bayous. How concerned are you about pollution in then? You voted: Not concerned at all A little, but not enough to keep me away No swimming, but fishing is OK OK with recreation on it, but not in it My health isn't worth the risk Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads C:190.50, Cause# CI63904 Parcel Cause CI63802 Parcel CI6393 Comp. Sealed Bid #Wastewater 8th 9th st Notice of P. Hearing-Woodshore Notice of P. Hearing-College Notice of P. Hearing - TCEQ Smart Storage-Public Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.