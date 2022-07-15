Scherry Levi Jul 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scherry LeviMay 19, 1939 –July 10, 2022Scherry Levi passed away on July 10, 2022, at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. lakesidemfh.com 979-798-5253 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scherry Levi Funeral Home Funeral Service Texas Houston Memorial Memorial Herman Hospital Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Sweeny kids roll with Domino's crew Liverpool Fire Department axed? ESD No. 3 ceases operations, Alvin Danbury to cover town Hurricane Preparedness Expo 2022 Brazoria Heritage Foundation to host Santa Anna Ball Kids Unlimited Foundation returns to Freeport Guard finally gets the call Gold medal helps Mack find Oklahoma Wesleyan Exchange students in need of host families Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFisherman finds body near AngletonGarivey subject to previous disciplinary actionsBody found hours after end of high-speed pursuitOne dead after collision with sheriff's patrol SUVLJ PD charges another shooting suspect with murderFormer Lady Dog ends careerTHE SCOOP: Distillers move to Freeport, which is experiencing a boomSweeny selects new city manager4 shot at rental house near AlvinDepartment of Transportation prepares for road work Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBrazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water notice (2)Freeport celebrates place in Texas history (2)LJ takes a closer look at 22/23 fiscal budget increases (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Charging stations could aid EV sales (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Don't wait until it's too late to try this (1)TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Heinous crime shouldn't be politicized (1)Alan Blaine Slaughter (1) Online Poll More than 90% of delegates to the Texas Republican Party state convention approved a plank calling on the Texas Republican Party to place a measure on the 2023 ballot asking voters whether the state should reassert its status as an independent republic. Do you agree? You voted: I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I believe the whole succession question is ridiculous I have no opinion on Texas secession Vote View Results Back Citizen of the Year 2022 Citizen of the Year Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# Amended Notice Boys_Girls Club Job Fair Public Sale-Allen Mini Old Ocean Federal Credit Union Hiring Notice to Bidders-East Levee Dis. Public Notice-Wastewater collection PR4238 Commanded to Notice of P Hearing-WC 22/23 Annual Bulletin
