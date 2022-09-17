Randall “Randy” Nelson Stowe, at age 69, of Clute Texas, passed away on September 2, 2022. Randy was born on November 28, 1953, to Robert and Dorothea Stowe in Saginaw, Michigan. Randy grew up in Ludington and Midland, Michigan. Randy attended Michigan State for a few years, then he moved to Texas, and began his career at Dow Chemical as an Environmental Technician. Soon after, his daughter Amber arrived, with whom he shared his love for playing pool and nice cars.
In 1993 , he married Hollie Stowe, and eventually retired from DOW after 45 years. They both quickly embraced the country life in Ledbetter and later Bellville, Texas. He loved spending time in the country caring for his Golden Retrievers and horses.
Randy leaves behind his wife, Hollie; and children, Amber and Josh Quinn, Scarlett and Randall Tandy and Josh Baird; grandchildren, Madison, Kayla, Hunter, Evan, Anna, Coby, Riley, Devin, Ryleigh, Susan; and great-grandchild,Violet.
Randy was predeceased in death by his father, Robert Stowe; and mother, Dorothea Stowe; brothers, Michael Stowe, Robert “Bobby” Stowe; and sister, Cathy Stowe; and son, Cory Baird. He was also loved by many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be two C elebrations of L ife , o ne on September 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at Soul Cafe in Ledbetter, Texas , and a nother on September 24 , 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Freeport, Texas. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. and S ervice will follow at 12:00 p.m.
