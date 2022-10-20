Andrew Jackson (Jack) Ensminger IV
May 8, 1934 –
October 16, 2022
Jack was born in Natchez, Mississippi, very prematurely. He is the son of Andrew Jackson Ensminger, III and Edith Whetstone Ensminger. He was welcomed home by his sister, Elizabeth (Lil Bo).
He grew up in Wisner, Louisiana, (a small town half way between Natchez and Monroe, Louisiana.) He played baseball, basketball and football in high school and was all state center in 1951. He joined the Boy Scouts at the age of eight and devoted 45 years to that organization.
The different councils of the Boy Scouts that he served in are Istroma Council, Bay Area Council, Quachita Valley Council, Tunica District and some of the awards are National Camping School Graduate, Scouters Key, Award of Merit, Eagle Scott in 1950, and the Silver Beaver Award from Quachita Valley Council. Note that he and his dad were the first father/son to earn the Silver Beaver Award in that Council. The DAV membership is 51 years and the American Legion is 35 years.
He worked as a life guard at the Winnsboro Pool, attended Red Cross Aquatic Schools and became certified to be a water front director at Camp Kiroli (boy scout camp in Monroe.) He graduated in 1952, from Wisner High and was president of his class. He attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, for two years majoring in Forestry.
In 1954, he enlisted in the Army and served with ASA (Army Security Agency) in Korea and Japan where he was a spy with top secret crypto clearance. He served three years, getting discharged in 1957, but stayed in the reserves until 1964. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated in 1959. He began his teaching career in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rockledge, Florida, then back to Louisiana, to be Science Supervisor for the state. He retired in 1980, and was a Biology professor at that time.
He met his future wife, Carolynn Bonds, in a psychology class at UT Knoxville and they were married August 3, 1958. They were married 64 years, two months and 13 days.
After retirement from education he went to work for the City of Baton Rouge, Parish of East Baton Rouge as head of the Environmental Division and Landfill Coordinator and retired in 1999.
He was christened in the Episcopal Methodist Church South as a baby. He was a member of many Methodist churches through the years and was a charter member of the Rockledge, Florida church. He served in many positions and on many different committees through his life time. He is a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church at the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife, Carolynn; two daughters, Robin Barber (Dave), of Lubbock, Texas; Rachel Seymour (Chris), of Lake Jackson; one granddaughter, Helen Marie Barber, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and two grandsons, Andrew and Alex Seymour, of Lake Jackson; a special cousin, Linda Bonds, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Joe Griffin Family, of Baton Rouge and Linda Malvern, of Lake Jackson, were like two additional daughters.
Other survivors are sister-in-law, Patsy O’Hara, of Hoschton, Georgia; and five nieces, Katherine O’Hara, of Nashville, Tennessee, Terry O’Hara, of Sumter, South Carolina, Angela Dukes, of Braselton, Georgia, Kathy Huie, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Suzanne Prater of Knoxville, Tennessee. He has one nephew, Will Shrader, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Other survivors are godchild, Penny Vskocil, of Geneva, Illinois, and godchild, Eric Andrew Pierce, of McLean, Virginia.
He spent many years doing research for his family and Carolynn’s family to learn their genealogy. He loved to read war stories, history books and his favorite author is Jeff Shaara. He volunteered at Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and was a member of the Brazoria County Combined Honor Guard.
He loved college football and his orange and white team is the Tennessee Volunteers!! His many physical health problems limited some of his activities and a very unsuccessful surgery in March of 2021, contributed to him spending the last 19 months in various nursing care facilities and of the 19, 16 months were at Richard Anderson Texas State Veterans Home where he received loving care and where he became fast friends with a wonderful group of vets.
He donated his body to science so his rare spinal cord tumor could be studied by Dr. Jay JiguangZhu of the Mischér’ Science Center of UT Medical.
A Memorial Service with a Visitation time will be held in the future. His ashes will be buried at a future date at Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner, Louisiana.
His choice of charities are St. Jude’s or the Shriner’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.
