Robert (Bob) George Mercier
October 9, 1934 –
May 4, 2020
Bob Mercier went to be with his Savior on May 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Bob was born October 9, 1934 in Winona, Minnesota to Donald and Edith (Hoffman) Mercier.
He is survived by his wife, Rita (Robinson); brother, Dr. John Allen (Bobbi); sister, Michelle (Ralph); children, Michael (Sharon), Stephen (Jane), Gene (Claudia), Donald (Margie), and Mary Mercier; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Robinson); many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He is predeceased by his parents; son, Verno n ; and brother-in-law, Ed (Ralph).
After his freshman year at Elon College, Bob joined the U.S. Army. Over the years, family and friends enjoyed many stories of his adventures in Europe. In his later years, he was a proud member of the American Legion Post 503 is West Columbia, Texas. He was a proud graduate of the University of Florida. He once caught a record sailfish in Florida. In his professional life he enjoyed many pursuits, but he seemed to have found his true calling as a High School (Barbara Jordan H.S.) and Junior College (San Jacinto and Brazosport) vocational — technical teacher for auto mechanics, which he enjoyed for the last 20+ years of his career before retiring. As schoolteachers, they enjoyed summers traveling the country to visit family, explore their genealogy and visit many beautiful places.
Services with Military Honors will be held at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Legion or church of your choice.
