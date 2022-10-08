Michael “Mike” Gordon Rice, of Richwood, Texas, passed peacefully at St. Luke’s in Lake Jackson, Texas, on October 4, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alison June Rice; his father, James Robert Rice; his sister, Ellen Ballard Rice; and his beloved cat, Lotty.
He is predeceased by his mother Margaret Boyd Ringer Rice.
Mike was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on September 6, 1958, and grew up in Lake Jackson, Texas. His love of the sea drew him to a career working on boats where he was a captain. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, rod wrapping, woodworking, listening to music, reading, and watching television, especially his favorite show, Deadliest Catch.
Mike had a kind and caring heart. He was a huge presence that filled a room when he entered. He loved people and animals and that was a huge part of his energy. He will be forever in the hearts of everyone he touched.
The family wishes to thank the fourth floor staff at St. Luke’s Brazosport Hospital for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Mike and Alison during the course of his stay. Many thanks to Aed/Choice Hospice for the kind and compassionate care of Mike during his time of passing.
The family asks that you please donate to the animal shelter of your choice, in lieu of sending flowers.
A Funeral Service in Mike’s honor will be held at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Lake Jackson, on October 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a short reception.
