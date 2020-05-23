James Robinson
November 8, 1942 –
May 2, 2020
James Robinson, age 77, of Alvin, Texas passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. James was born in Galveston on November 8, 1942 and was a resident of Alvin for over 20 years. He worked for many years in the Industrial packaging and shipping and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leona and Pinkney Robinson; sisters, Marie Hood and Delores Robinson; and brother, Roland Robinson.
James loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. They would spend evenings playing cards, dominoes or just hanging out enjoying each other’s company. He loved fishing and passed this love on to his kids. He also had a passion for hunting and would never pass up a hunting trip especially if it included his son, Noah. James would spend his morning sitting on the porch with his brother- i n-law drinking coffee, watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. James had a huge heart for his dogs and enjoyed holding and playing with them. James will be missed by all.
James is survived by his wife, Tammy Robinson; daughters, Brianna Robinson, Chauntel Robinson; son, Noah Robinson; one brother, Pinkney Robinson Jr;. and sisters, Glenda Gee, Adeline Robinson and Dianne Robinson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home.
