William “Totts” Brown

William Brown, 93, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home , 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton, Texas, Reverend T.W. Hicks, Officiant and Reverend G.R. Holland will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will follow at Mims Community Cemetery, Mims, Texas.
William was born to Rich and Arizona Brown on September 24, 1928, in Madisonville, Texas. He received his education from the Madisonville and Marian Anderson School Systems. Brother Brown accepted Christ as Lord of his life at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Madisonville, Texas, and he later united with the First Missionary Baptist Church, Angleton, Texas and continued to flourish in various capacities of kingdom building. He worked strategically with the Trustee Board utilizing his expertise in carpentry and construction to beautify the house of God. He served in United States Army, and received an Honorable Discharge. In 1968 started “William Brown Construction Company”, and this enterprise blossomed with God’s favor for decades.
He united in Holy Matrimony to Lelia E. Johnson Brown (Deceased) for 51 years.
He has two devoted sons and one devoted daughter-in-love, Roderick Brown, Reginald and Alesia Brown; his loving granddaughter, Lakeisha Brown; his God-child, Yvonne Robinson; his extended family members, four brothers-in-love, Alphonse Johnson, Sr., Roosevelt Johnson, Sr. (Laura), John H. Johnson (Clara) and Pendleton Johnson; two sisters-in-love, Eunice Johnson and Mary Randon Johnson.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
