Reiko Linda Henry passed peacefully on Monday, August 15 2022, with her children by her side. She will be greatly missed by countless friends and family, who are comforted in the assurance that she is with Jesus.
Reiko was born February 3, 1931, in Tokyo, Japan, to Saburo and Toe (Ecsawa) Misawa. She married Willie Dean Henry on April 13, 1959, in Tokyo, and moved to the United States shortly after. Together, Willie and Reiko had three children, Cynthia, James, and Amy. The family lived on numerous Army bases in Germany and the U.S. before settling in Rosharon, and ultimately, Angleton, Texas.
Everyone who met Reiko instantly loved her. She was kind, thoughtful, and a great listener. A talented seamstress, Reiko worked out of her home creating handmade garments for customers who turned into friends. She enjoyed her daily Bible readings, morning coffee, and frequent lunch dates with her girlfriends, where they would talk for hours.
Most of all, Reiko treasured her family. She devoted her life to caring for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. For them, she set the perfect example of what it is to live a selfless, giving life full of love. They are forever grateful for God’s blessing of such a special mother and Granny.
Reiko is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Greg) McCann, of Clear Lake, Amy Henry, of Angleton; and son, James (Christina) Henry, of Brazoria; grandchildren, Jessica, Cynthia, Lauren, Cody, Stephan, Shelby, Riley, and Kelsey. Great grandchildren, Kemper, Camden, Jaden, Corban, Cooper, and Jolie. She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie and her sister, Teruko.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Angleton Church of Christ, with Services on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Angleton Church of Christ in her name.
