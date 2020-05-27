Harold Roberson, Sr.
Funeral services for Harold Roberson, 92, of Clute will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. Burial will follow at Gulf Coast Cemetery in Clute, Texas.
He passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute, Texas.
He was a member of True Honor Baptist Church where he served as former head deacon and trustee. He loved building houses and furniture. He owned rental homes and property. He also enjoyed doing yard work and gardening. He was an avid antique collector.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Williams Roberson; son, Harold Roberson, Jr.; parents, Isaac and Francis Roberson; brothers, Peter Bush and Leon Roberson; and sister, Everliner Stewart.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; loving and devoted son, Greg Roberson (Jude), Clute; sister, Lillie Mae Fletcher, Freeport; daughter-in-law, Janice Roberson, Brazoria; good friend, Alan Hodge, Clute; four grandchildren; host of great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.