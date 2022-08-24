Daisy Claudia Dyess of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 21, 2022.
She was truly a blessing to all who knew her. As sweet as they come. She was ready to go home to Heaven for many years now. God gave her 96 years and she kept her wit and never used a cane. She was cleaning out her fridge the day she had a stroke. She often could be found working in her yard. The day before her stroke she was at church for both services. She once said Covid times could never keep her out of church because she figured if she died in church, then she would be that much closer to the Lord. One all time favorite memory of her pastor’s wife involved Blue Bell ice cream. After a posted video of her got so many views; she joked that her new nick name was “Miss Blue Bell”. Her sweet spirit, encouragement to others, and deep southern voice will be greatly missed. We are so thankful that she is home with her Savior right now. She was truly faithful until the end. “A mother strengthens us with her prayers, encourages us with her hope, and blesses us with her unending love” – that describes exactly how our mom lived her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dyess.
She is survived by her loving family, three sons, Charlie, of Oyster Creek, Ronnie (Karolyn), of Clute, and Jack (Liz), of Thornton, Colorado; one daughter, Cindy Sanders (John), of Youngstown, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jerrel Crosson, Tim Peltier, David Lopez, Butch Phy, Gene Burke and Cory Lowery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mac McJohnston, Leonard Olshovsky, Truman Alexander, Pete Grimes, Leroy Lewis.
The Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 , at First Baptist Church of Clute with Pastor Joshua McGee officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Thursday. Interment will follow at Restwood Cemetery.
