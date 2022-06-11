Jenefer Ruth Ward Jun 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jenefer Ruth WardJenefer Ruth Ward, 64, of Angleton , Texas, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 , at UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus Hospital in Webster, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Gardner’s Funeral Home of Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net 979-849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Levi Jordan Plantation Historic Site reopens near Brazoria Keepers of Freeport history to be honored Sex offender charged with assaulting, kidnapping LJ woman Shooting scene video aids Clute police Angleton council races down to final day Sweeny pitcher Byrd puts together career year amid injuries, uncertainty Youngsters fill individual honors BRAZOS TALES: Reporters run afoul of sheriff Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrazoria County Sheriff's deputy assigned to Uvalde chargedTeenager shot at Clute park; witnesses soughtBrazoria County deputy fired after arrest in UvaldeBrazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy on paid leave after Uvalde incidentSearch resumes for the remains of Rebecca BeardNo one hurt in Freeport LNG incidentFacts announces Leaders Under 40 Class of 2022Alvin ISD teacher indicted on improper charges with a studentFreeport LNG explosion closes plant for an extended timeFamily, friends proud of Scott Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Uvalde shows police are imperfect (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Response to Freeport LNG explosion noteworthy (2)Few Texas schools have armed educators (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: We will hold sheriff to his word (2)Aplin gives big to A&M (1)Red Goodrum (The Freedom Loving Man) (1)Acclaims and a shame for June 10, 2022 (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Unexpected' plant issues expected (1)James Wendell “Jim” Funderburg (1)Norma Lee Dean (Dawson) (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 27, 2022 (1)Brazoswood seniors level up on learning (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: America fails to find answer to gun violence (1)Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr. (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Mental health, gun access both need to be addressed (1)Jones Creek on the hook for private road work (1)Judge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of priorities (1)ROSS RAMSEY: Leaders frozen by fear of gun-rights voters (1) Online Poll We've had several stories lately about water quality in area rivers and bayous. How concerned are you about pollution in then? You voted: Not concerned at all A little, but not enough to keep me away No swimming, but fishing is OK OK with recreation on it, but not in it My health isn't worth the risk Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# CI63904 Parcel Cause CI63802 Parcel CI6393 Vencorex hiring Multi-Craft Mechanical Technician Cause No. Amended Notice by ITB's 22-001 Term Contract for Invitation to Bidders-Removing Invitation for Proposales-Moni Deb Bulletin
