Vernon Streeter
August 2, 1941 –
April 11, 2020
Thomas V. Streeter, born on August 2, 1941 in Lake Village Arkansas, passed away on April 11, 2020 surrounded by his family in Brazoria Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Doris Streeter; and sisters, Ethel Carpenter and Claudine Phillips.
The Legacy of family and loved ones he leaves behind are his wife, Donna; daughter, Tammy Streeter McDonald and husband, James; son, Thomas (Tommy) Streeter and wife, Billie (BJ) Streeter; grandchildren, Thomas Streeter, Stephanie Patterson, Travis Streeter, Dawn Romey, Paris Hewitt, Dianna Streeter, Kenzie McDonald, and Kendra McDonald; and great-grandsons, Lucas Streeter and Thomas J. Streeter, Jr.
Saved by Jesus Christ at the age of 47, he has everlasting life. From telling stories from personal experience, his personal saying such as “Glad You Got To See Me” and many more. To lending an ear when someone needed to talk, or giving advise or teaching, He was one many men want to be like, but will never quite get there. From adversities to triumph, he was there for almost anyone. Someone’s word and a handshake meant more than a piece of paper.
A Memorial Service is pending.
Vernon will be missed dearly by all the people that knew and loved him.
