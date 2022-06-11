Clayton Earl “ Clay” Glass, 77, passed away May 5, 2022, at his home in Angleton, Texas.
Clayton was born in Amarillo, Texas, on September 3, 1944. Clay served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. From there, he went on to make a career of installing and maintaining medical imaging equipment. He was active in his church behind the scenes, as the sound guy. He particularly enjoyed participating in the annual bazaar where he and the other men of the church cooked brisket. He was a member of the Cradle of Texas Emmaus Community. Clay enjoyed being with friends and family, and camping in the great outdoors, and was beloved by children for his big laugh and treats of marshmallows.
He is survived by his fiancé,Mary Hood; stepchildren and their spouses, Donna and Chris Martin, Steve Germain, Stacey, and Bobby Brister; and grandchildren,Ashley Dover, Derek Martin, Rachel Sullins, Trishelle Griswold, Amber Germain, Hannah Lynn, and Haley Chamblee;eleven great-grandchildren; his sister, Jacquelin Donohoo; and brother and wife, Thomas and Debra Glass’ and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Glass; parents, George and Ruth Glass; and brother, David Glass.
Memorial will be June 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church (Chapel), 219 North Arcola Street, Angleton, Texas.
