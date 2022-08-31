Julia Ann “Judy” Jakubec Sanders
July 4, 1935 –
August 28, 2022
Julia Ann “Judy” Jakubec Sanders of Brazoria, Texas, transitioned to Heaven on Sunday, August 28, 2022 , early in the morning.
Mom, also known as Grandma Judy and Nana, was born to Edward Jakubec and Adella Emma Mikel on July 4, 1935, in Guy, Texas.
Judy married Benny Ray Sanders, Sr on March 31, 1952.
Judy loved working with the public. The earliest any of us could remember, she began working at JC Penny in Freeport, Texas. She worked at Brazoria Food Market for several years and at Weingarten’s in Lake Jackson. She worked at Gulf Bank in Lake Jackson , and at the Bank of Brazoria.
Mother loved feeding people and could often be found in the kitchen cooking up a special dish to take to a family who needed a meal. She is known by many for her fried chicken. And she made sure that those less fortunate had gifts under their tree at Christmas.
On December 7, 1985, an article in The Facts pictured mom with Salvation Army Lt. Alan Phillips and her great friend, Mattie Davis. Mom and Mattie helped count collections for the annual Christmas drive.
What we believe Mom would most wanted to be remembered for is the unending love she had for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Their ages were spaced out so that each group felt like they were the only ones.
While Judy did not graduate from High School because young, handsome Benny swept her off her feet, she did come back later in life and earned her GED along with her daughter, JoDee Sanders Smith.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Ray Sanders Sr.; parents, Edward Jakubec and Della Dodds; brother, John Allen (Chief-o) Dodds; sister, Charlotte Jones and her husband, Jimmy Ray Jones; brothers-in-law, Bobby Glen (Cutter) Sanders and Jack Rogers Beard, Sr.; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Judy is survived by daughters, Kathy Sanders, of Seattle, Washington and JoDee Smith, of Brazoria; son, Benny Sanders, of Brazoria; brother, Phillip Dodds, of Brazoria; grandchildren, Chrissi Sanders (partner , Brian McCullum), Ricky Weilnau Jr. (Shannon), Jason Weilanu (Paulene), Lindsey Sanders, Chase Gajewsky (fiance , Connie-Lyn Bickham), and Brittany Smith; great- grandchildren, Tayla Collins (partner, Ishmael Ray) and McKenzie Weilnau; great-great-grandchildren, Jrue Ray and Divinity Ray; sisters-in-law, Joyce Sanders and Mary Beard; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins .
Serving as Pallbearers are Phillip Dodds, Benny Sanders, Ricky Weilnau, Jason Weilnau, Chase Gajewsky, and Jimmy Ray Armstrong.
Honorary Pallbearers are the remainder of the grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Restwood Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Brazoria County Dream Center as Judy loved helping those who needed a hand up.
Private interment will take place at Brazoria Cemetery to be attended by family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.