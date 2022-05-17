Norma Lee Dean (Dawson)
April 20, 1930 –
May 15, 2022
Norma Lee Dean (Dawson), 92, of Lake Jackson, peacefully passed away in the late morning of Sunday, May 15, 2022 , at her home with loved ones present.
Norma was born on April 20, 1930, Easter Sunday, to her loving parents Leland and Carrie Mae Dawson in the small west Texas town of Roscoe. When Norma was a young girl, her family moved to Groves, Texas, where she spent the majority of her childhood. Summer before her senior year of high school she moved to Kingsville where she graduated from Kingsville High School class of 1947. Shortly after her graduation she moved again with her parents to Corpus Christi, Texas.
It was there, she began taking night classes at CC Community College. While in her speech class she met a young sailor by the name of Dan. Dan and Norma were married June 5, 1949 , in Corpus Christi , and it was the beginning of a loving 68 year marriage. Early in their marriage Dan began attending Texas A&M University. It was there in College Station that they welcomed their first two children. Their first daughter Patricia Ann was born in 1952 , and a few years later their son, James Daniel “Jimmy” in 1955. Dan completed his degree and the family ultimately settled in Lake Jackson, Texas, and it was there they welcomed their third child Robin Lea in 1957.
While living in Lake Jackson, Norma was a proud homemaker. Norma and her family became active members at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson where they rarely missed a service. While her three children were in grade school, Norma was always an active member of the PTA. In her later years, she served as a Pink Lady at Brazosport Hospital for a ten year span and cherished every second of it. She loved nothing more than taking care of her family and making sure everyone was fed. If you came through Norma’s door you were guaranteed the offer of some food (even if you refused she insisted) and always a glass of her famous pink lemonade. Norma has seven biological grandchildren but was “MeeMaw” or “Meems” to so many more. She was the epitome of kindness and generosity.
In 2017, Norma lost her beloved Dan and moved into Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson where she spent the remainder of her years. It was there she had numerous friends she considered family and became close to the staff members who showed her nothing but love. She loved dining with her friends in the dining hall and enjoyed the numerous visitors that would come see her.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Leland Bond Sr. and Carrie Mae Dawson; her husband, James Daniel “Dan” Dean Sr.; her son, James Daniel “Jimmy” Dean Jr.; and her brothers, Leland Bond (L.B.) Dawson Jr. and Jack Dawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Dean Bay (Walter), of Tyler, Texas; her daughter, Robin Dean Barbree (James), of Lake Jackson, Texas; her grandchildren, Ryan Bay (Sarah), of Fredericksburg, Texas; Blair Barbree Antoine (Jhonny), of Lake Jackson, Texas; Kristin Bay Bedford (Willie), of Houston, Texas; Jennifer Dean Kingsriter (Barrett), of Dallas, Texas; Elizabeth Dean Lackey (Dillon), of Fredericksburg, Texas; Blake Barbree (Courtney), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jonathan Bay (Christie), of Carrollton, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Christian, Parker, Levi, and Lexi Antoine; Katherine, Brooklyn, Barrett Jr., and Julianne Kingsriter; Grace, James, and Daniel Lackey; Bay and Gunning Bedford; Arthur Bay; and Dawson Barbree; along with many nieces and nephews and numerous dear friends.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Carriage Inn for the love, support, and care they provided for Norma.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Stroud Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 538 Brazosport Blvd. N., Clute, Texas 77531
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
A second service will be held at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens, Texas, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Shelby Chapel Cemetery where she will join her precious Dan. Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home: 1910 E. Tyler St. Athens, Texas 75751
Online condolences can be made to http://www.stroudfuneralhome.com
