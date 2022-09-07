Iris Geraldine Lewis
May 9, 1940 –
September 2, 2022
Funeral Services for Iris Geraldine Lewis, age 82, of Lake Jackson, formerly of Bangs, will be held September 10th, 2022. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. followed by the service at noon, with her nephew Pastor Michael Brinkley officiating, under the direction of the Davis-Morris Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lewis went Home to be with the Lord on the morning of September 2, 2022. Iris was born in Eastland, Texas , on May 9, 1940 to Jess and Cleo Brinkley. She attended the Eastland schools and graduated in the Class of 1958. Shortly after she graduated, she married the love of her life, Wayne, on December 20, 1958. They eventually moved to Bryan, Texas where Wayne worked for the telephone company. In the summer of 1967 Wayne, Iris and their children moved to Freeport, Texas where he started a job at Dow. Iris was a proud stay-at-home mom and PTO volunteer while her children were in elementary school. When her children were older, she went to work at JC Penney as a receptionist. A few years later she was hired as a bookkeeper and receptionist at Corporate Hair. After Wayne retired from Dow, they moved back to Bangs to enjoy the country life. They lived in Bangs until Iris needed help with the care of her husband. So, in 2004 they moved to Lake Jackson Texas to be close to their daughter and son.
Iris was a woman of power and faith and she was always full of love and lots of laughter. She took such good care of her family and was known for making the best hot yeast rolls ever. She was a devout Christian woman who loved the Lord with all her heart. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir for many years. A verse in Proverbs 31 says, for her worth is far above rubies, and she certainly was. Now God has you in His keeping, and we have you forever in our hearts.
Iris is survived by her daughter, Terri and husband, Parlon Morton, of Lake Jackson; son, Doug Lewis and wife, Cynthia, of Lake Jackson; seven grandchildren, Brian Morton and wife, Jamie, of Clute, Tim Morton and wife, Laura, of West Columbia, Michelle Perez and wife, Lo, of Lake Jackson, Nicole Veach and husband, Stephen, of Lake Jackson, Natalie Cruz and husband, Luis, of Angleton, Renee Lowder, of Lake Placid, Florida and Josh Morton, of San Angelo; eight great-grandchildren, Khloe Morton, Bentley Morton, Ryleigh Morton, Tinleigh Morton, Tristian Alexander, Adrianna Veach, Emma Veach, Zoey Veach; a brother, Rodney Brinkley, of Chickasha, Oklahoma; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Iris is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Cleo Brinkley; three brothers, Charles Brinkley, Don Brinkley, Bill Brinkley; and two sisters, Wilma Raney and Ruby Copp.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Creekside Village HealthCare and IPH Home Health Care and Hospice for their love, support and care they provided for Iris.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 520, Bangs, Texas 76823.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.