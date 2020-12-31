Reverend Moran Jay Collier, Sr.
Reverend Moran Collier, 77, of Angleton, Texas, passed away peacefully from this earthly life on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. SE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 31, 2020 @ 3:22 am
Reverend Moran Jay Collier, Sr.
Reverend Moran Collier, 77, of Angleton, Texas, passed away peacefully from this earthly life on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Employers could soon require waiters and other tipped restaurant workers to share with non-tipped, back-of-house staff such as dishwashers and cooks, a new regulation announced by the Labor Department indicates.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.