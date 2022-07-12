Nora Jean Mackey, 68, of Angleton, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning hours of Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born in Freeport, Texas, on September 26, 1953, to her parents, Otto and Imo Jean (McKinney) Mackey.
Nora was a loving mom and Na Na. She absolutely loved her family with everything she had. She never met a stranger, and if she did they weren’t considered a stranger for very long. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and Native American décor. She graduated 1st in her class at Alvin Community College with her LVN’s license. She spent many years in the healthcare industry honing her nursing skills.
According to her daughters, Nora made the best Banana Pudding that was ever made. When she wasn’t nursing, riding motorcycles, cooking and loving on her family Nora spent the rest of her leisure time reading.
The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Left to cherish Nora’s memory is her daughters, Deanna Phillips, Amy Mason and Michelle Bonner; her nine grandchildren; and her numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Elva Irene Mackey and Arlene Larson.
Awaiting Nora’s arrival in heaven were her parents , Otto and Imo Jean Mackey, her sons-in-law , T.L. McRay and John W. Arnold, Sr. ; and her brother, John Mackey.
