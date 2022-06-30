Gloria Marie Peacock Watson

Gloria Peacock Watson, age 97, beloved mother and Granny, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born in Mansfield, Louisiana , to Edgar and Marie Peacock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Peacock, three half-brothers, John and Bill Peacock and Cecil Armstrong; son, Brett Watson; and husband, Dewey Watson.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Vicki Mayfield and husband, Jacky and Holly Spencer and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Jessica New, Justin Mayfield, Lauren Burnaman; four great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by a very special caretaker and friend who cared for her and her family for over 44 years, Doris McDaniel.
Gloria’s daughters, Vicki and Holly, displayed the true meaning of love for their mother by caring for her the last few years of her life so that she could stay in the home that she loved so much. Gloria and her husband, Dewey, were teachers for many years in the Brazosport Independent School District. They were a part of the first faculty to open Brazoswood High School. It was there that they finished their teaching careers together and retired in 1980.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Restland Cemetery in Teneha, Texas. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 54 years.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hospice of East Texas.
