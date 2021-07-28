Barbara Wright
Barbara Wright 72, of Rosharon, Texas, passed away Monday, July 26,, 2021 at Memorial Hermann in Pearland, Texas. Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379 gardnerfuneralhome.net
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 6:53 am
