Marin Waukesha Hare

Marin Waukesha Hare, 46 years old, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2022, at his home.

He is the first son of Dr. Marvin Hare and Sammie Hare.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel in Lake Jackson.

His Burial is following at the Angleton Cemetery.

