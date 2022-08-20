Sharon Martin Odell Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sharon Martin OdellApril 4, 1946 –August 16, 2022Sharon Martin Odell went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2022, passing peacefully at her Lake Jackson home. Sharon was born on April 4, 1946, to Vincent and Catherine Martin in Goose Creek, Texas.She is survived by her husband of 51+ years, George Odell; sisters, Carolyn Jones, of Elkhart, Texas , and Peggy Oxsheer, of Alvin, Texas; daughters, Teresa Robinson, Kelly Lopez and Sasha Odell.A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News B'wood rocketry teacher a state finalist Columbia-Brazoria eyes high school overhaul Republican Women celebrate club's 50th anniversary. CAER sirens out for maintenance Ladycats win 5-set marathon against Danbury Perry signs with Bluefield State Wet weekend won't break state's worst drought since 2011 Surfside tackles budget in special session Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJulie and Ned BaronJeremy Duane “J.D.” WilsonMelissa Dawn PateNHRA Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals ResultsSPCA co-director, husband die in boat crashUpdates for Aug, 18 2022Jamarcus Javion JamesBuzz about Lake Jackson chef reignitesRelative accused of raping Alvin womanSweeny Community Hospital signs loan agreement with TDECU Images Videos CommentedGlobal Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (2)O'Rourke makes stop in Lake Jackson (2)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Carl Ralph Williams (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D. (1)John Alton Veillon (1)Planned community set to explode Bonney's population (1)Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? (1)Watt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail Mary (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Ernest Ray Cotton (1)Jeannette Stephens (1)Texas lawmakers like Ike Dike (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Public Hearing Notice-Sept Invitation for Prop-Monitoring debris Public Sale-20349 N. RFP 22-23 RFP Public Online Auction_Lemons Auctions ICS Now Hiring Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.