Filiberto ‘Phil’ Sifuentes, age 84, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Richwood, Texas, in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Born on June 6, 1937, in Kingsville, Texas, to Petronilo V. Sifuentes and Modesta Mendez Sifuentes.
Phil lived in Southern Brazoria County, Texas, in the cities of Freeport, Clute, and Richwood, with his wife, Eddie and their three sons, Philip, Paul, and Patrick.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Edelmina ‘Eddie’ Sifuentes. They married on November 8, 1964, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas. She is the daughter of Daniel and Olivia Covarrubias.
Phil and Eddie were long-time members of St. Jerome Catholic Church and will be interred together into their final place of rest. Father Jim Lynes will deliver their funerary rites at a mausoleum side service held at Restwood Memorial Park 1038 West Plantation Drive in Clute, TX 77531 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2 o’clock p.m.
