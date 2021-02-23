Rachel Suzanne “Sue” Strother
April 19, 1961 –
February 2, 2021
Rachel Suzanne “Sue” Strother, passed from this life on February 2, 2021 in Pearland, Texasat the age of 59. Sue was born in Wharton, Texas to Ruth and Robert “Bob” Henderson on April 19, 1961.
After graduating from Brazoswood High School with the class of 1979, Sue continued her education at Brazosport College earning an AA in General Studies in 1984. Ms. Sue, as all her little friends would call her, spent the better part of 20 years in early childcare working at Noah’s Ark, Holy Comforter, and director of The Methodist Day School all in Angleton,Texas. After earning an AAS in Broadcasting/Television from Alvin Community College in 2005 her career transitioned into IT, videography, and video editing. She interned a year with Wayne Dolcefino at Channel 13 in Houston before working as a video editor with Channel 2 news in Houston for a year. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ashford University with a bachelor’s in marketing/Public Relations in 2010 when she was 49 years old. She worked at Brazosport College about 5 years in the Video/IT dept. before achieving a teaching certificate which led to her becoming a beloved Pre-K teacher at Danbury Elementary in 2014 where she cheerfully worked until her passing. Teaching is a very admirable but underrated profession, and she took it very seriously and took great pride in the fact she was able to care for, teach, and impact so many young lives over the years. Sue spent several years volunteering at Angleton High School as well as other schools and churches providing video editing and videography support.
She met her soul mate and the love of her life on October 5, 1982 and they started their lifelong journey together on May 29,1982. They raised three wonderful boys together and just started spoiling two beautiful granddaughters. She loved life more than life itself. She loved to travel going to Europe as a teenager and again the past several years to visit her youngest son in the military and his family. Although she loved to travel, she preferred mostly long road trips visiting friends or going to numerous market festivals avoiding the hustle and bustle of the major cities. She loved God, her family, her friends, and her co-workers. She enjoyed the simpler things in life like sitting on her back porch reading her paper, drinking a Sonic Diet Coke while watching the numerous birds and squirrels dining in her bird feeders. She loved to decorate for the seasons and definitely made her house a warm, cozy, beautiful home. If you looked up the word, “social butterfly” Sue’s name should be there. Sue was an exceptionally beautiful, dynamic, determined, bubbly, and truly lovable person. As many people would say her wonderful smile and laugh was infectious and as soon as you met her you would think you must be old friends and would surely be friends for life. She never crossed a stranger and had no problem approaching someone to find out where they were from or asking them something. She genuinely enjoyed entertaining and visiting friends and family, most especially her annual Christmas ornament party. She was a gracious host and ensured those who kept her company always felt comfortable and taken care of, especially her family. Her laugh was infectious, and everyone enjoyed being around her. She never complained or wanted for much and sacrificed anything she could to put her family above herself. Without doubt, Sue was a thoughtful, loving, and nurturing Mother, a devoted wife, a loving sister, and a good friend always willing to talk. There are no words to describe how much she was loved and will be missed by her husband, children, family, friends, the staff at Danbury ISD, and all of her “little friends.” We were all so blessed to have her in our lives for such a short time and in our hearts forever.
Left to cherish her memory are as follows, her husband of 39 years, Marty J. Strother; children, Justin Strother and wife, Megan, Jordan Strother and Kaleigh Woodard, Jarrett Strother and wife, Natalie; grandchildren, Charleigh Strother and Olive Strother; siblings, Arden Henderson and wife, Carol, Lorraine Tyler and husband, Mark, and Renee Wilson; nieces, Rachel Cantu and husband, Jesus, and Michaela Eisman Thomas and husband Zach; and numerous nieces.
She is preceded in death by her son, James L. Strother; as well as her parents, Robert “Bob” Henderson and Ruth Elela McMinn Henderson.
The family wants to extend their gratitude to nurses, Rachel and Kelly, Dr. Chong, and Dr. Wong at Memorial Herman Hospital in Pearland, Texas for their care and compassion.
A public visitation will be at Stroud’s Funeral Home, 538 Brazosport Blvd N, Clute, Texas 77531, on February 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A public funeral will be held at the Community Baptist Church, 6114 5th St., Danbury, Texas 77534 on February 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
