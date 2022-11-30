Johnny Paul Polk, (J.P.), was born May 23, 1939, to William Guy Polk and Jesse Sennie (Landers) in Bedias, Texas. Johnny went to meet the Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
J.P. graduated from Columbia High School with a special “class of 1957.” He pipelined for several years until the United States Army wanted him. After serving time in the Army, he joined Ironworkers Local No.135 and worked for Rald Industry as a supervisor welder, and because of his health, he retired early.
J.P. loved watching football. If he wasn’t watching football, you would find him at Sargent or Surfside Beach fishing or any place he could wet a hook. One thing J.P. did not like crowds, and he did not have much to say, but when he did, you listened. He loved Texas History and reading or talking about Brazoria County history.
J.P. was preceded in death by his parents , William Guy and Jesse Sennie Polk ; daughter , Renae Kay ; brothers , Tommy Joe (wife Doris), Otis Polke (wife Shirley) ; sister , Patsy Newman ; and brother-in-law , Charles Clayton.
He is survived by his wife, of 60 years Barbara Polk; daughter, Regena Slone (Thom); sister, Jenell Clayton of The Woodlands; brother-in-law, Herman Newman of Lake Jackson; five sisters-in-law, Sara (Grothe) Field, Annette (Grothe) Cook, Judy Janson (Leslie), Robbie Lindenblatt (Marty), Sandy (Grothe) Grigsby; brother-in-law, Terry; and Rueben Jr. Grothe (Chris), and many, many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning , December 1, 2022, prior to the services.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Homes, in West Columbia. Interment will follow Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thanks to all of J.P.’s Doctors and Dr. Amin and his staff.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.