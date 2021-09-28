Herman Hall
Herman Hall , 72, of Angleton, Texas , passed away, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UTMB/Galveston in Galveston, Texas. Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net (979) 849-6379.
Updated: September 28, 2021 @ 4:10 am
