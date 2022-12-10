Kim Foster Bowers, beloved brother, son, husband, father, and grandfather, ascended into heaven on December 4, 2022, at the age of 61 after a lengthy illness.
The fifth of five sons, born to Cherry June Woody and Jesse Foster Bowers. Kim was born on June 24, 1961, in Kermit, Texas. He lived in Clute, Texas, during his childhood years and later Lake Jackson, Texas, after marrying his beloved wife of 35 years, Kimberly Ann Truman. He graduated from Brazoswood High School in 1979, and attended some college courses. He worked as a pipefitter for Dow Chemical Company for 30 years. He also served in the role of plant steward, financial secretary/treasurer, and business manager for Union pipefitters 390.
He loved God, camping, hunting, and supporting his children’s interests in their sports, band, and football activities. His cheery and jovial personality, and willingness to go above and beyond to help others made him beloved by everyone who met him. He was an avid member of First United Methodist church as well as a softball tournament director in Brazoria County for many years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Cherry Bowers; sister-in- law, Linda Bowers; and grandparents, Jesse Sr. and Leona Bowers, Bobbie and James Anderson Woody.
He leaves behind his wife, Kimberly; his brothers, Teddy (wife, Susan), Gary (wife, Janice), Bobby (wife, Joy) and Dennis (wife, Nadia). He leaves behind his daughter, Ashleigh (Nicole) Doyle and son-in-law, Nolan Doyle; son, Ryan (Chad) Bowers; granddaughter, Nova (Elayne) Doyle. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family, friends, and all his favorites who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of a traditional Funeral Service the family will hold a Celebration of Life, in January.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: American Heart Association,PO Box 840692 Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 and American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023,Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
