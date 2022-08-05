Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D.
January 11, 1923 –
July 24, 2022
There are very few people of 99 years who can look back on their lives and say “I wouldn’t change a thing. The Lord has been so good to me, leading me and always giving me very fine people to live and work with”. This was Edwin Cook, who with his Christian commitment as a physician and a missionary, had an amazing attitude towards his life journey.
Thomas Edwin Cook was born January 11, 1923, in Houston, Texas. He was raised during the Great Depression by his widowed mother, along with a brother, Charles Cook and sister, Sara Burge.
Just after Pearl Harbor, in 1941, Edwin joined the U.S. Navy in January, of 1942, and was trained as a Navy Corpsman, was later transferred to the U.S. Marines, during which he served in the Battle of Guadalcanal.
When World War Two ended, he entered Baylor University and Medical School, graduating in 1952, despite his dyslexia. After completing an internship and residency, he practiced Pediatric Medicine in Houston, for two years and then for 21 years in Lake Jackson, Texas. During this time, he, and his wife, Bobbie, performed short term medical missions in Honduras, the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, the San Blas Island of Panama, Bangladesh, and South Korea. He became a full-time physician for the Southern Baptist International Board hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Jordan, South Korea and Macao for Approximately 18 years. On furlough, he served as an Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the University of Health center in Houston. At age seventy, after retiring from medical missions, he practiced at the Jackson Clinic in Dickson, Tennessee, for ten years. After his wife of 56 years, Bobbie passed away, he married Mary Jane Smith and was married wit h her for another 15 years.
Edwin leaves behind three sons, Thomas E. Cook, Jr. (Patricia), Kim Cook (Bill Walters Cook), and Kerry L. Cook (Janet). He also leaves behind a granddaughter, Brittany Walters (Chris); grandson, David Cook, and great-grandsons, Christian and Carter Walters. He leaves behind a daughter, Amy McBride (Dick); sister-in-law, Emily Martinsen; brothers-in-law, Tom Cravey, Ed Cravey, Robert Cravey, nephew, Billy Burge; niece, Sookie Martinsen; nephews, Dan and Matt Cravey; and numerous family members and friends who loved and adored him.
Edwins interment will be in the Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas, with military honors, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service at the First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St. Lake Jackson, TX 77566, at 4:00 p.m. on August 11, 2022.
The family request that contributions be made to the Bobbie and Edwin Cook Scholarship Fund at Baylor University instead of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.