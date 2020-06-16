Corina R. Ledesma
November 6, 1959 –
June 7, 2020
Corina R. Ledesma, 60, passed away June 7th, 2020 in Freeport, Texas. She was born November 6th, 1959 in Freeport, Texas to Andres and Mary Gertrude Reyes. Corina was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Freeport, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andres Reyes and Mary Gertrude Reyes; and her husband, Oscar Ledesma Sr.
She is survived by her six children, Melissa Morales (Jose Sr.), Oscar Ledesma Jr.(Rosa), Monica Aluiso, Ashley Ledesma, Amy Ledesma, Crystal Ledesma; 16 grandchildren, Jose, Alyssa and Roman Morales, Arianna Ledesma, Faith, Celest, Peter Jr. and Aleah Aluiso, Jayden Alvarez, Robert Ledesma, Ilijah, Floyd, Flarissa Cox, Ivyonne Phillips, Jamoryai, Jemecia Butler; three sisters, Carmen Delavina, Deborah Moreno (Freddy), Diana McCain (Jay Skeete); four brothers, Guadalupe Reyes, Gilbert Reyes, Raymond Reyes (Mary), Carlos Reyes; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
The family will have a private service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Officiating the service will be Father Sebastine Okoye. Interment will be at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas. The family will receive friends at the cemetery at 5:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jose Morales Jr., Alyssa Morales, Ivyonne Phillips, Robert Ledesma, Peter Alusio Jr., Roman Morales, Ilijah Cox.
Honorary Pallbearers are Faith Aluiso, Celest Aluiso, Aleah Aluiso, Floyd Cox IV, and Jayden Alvarez.
Arrangements by the Turner Family. Online condolences may be made to lakewoo dfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.