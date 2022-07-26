Glinda Renee Pierce, age 66, of Sweeny, Texas, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.
Renee was born in College Station, Texas, on January 30, 1956, to Charles A and Glinda Powers Richards. She graduated from Sweeny High School in 1974, and then was employed by the county as the Justice of the Peace Clerk until retirement.
Renee loved all things to do with cold weather, the color maroon for the fighting Texas Aggies, and Elvis. She enjoyed taking trips with her friends and was always making others laugh with her jokes.
Renee’s biggest blessings where her children and grandchildren whom she loved deeply.
Left to cherish her memory are Stephen Ray Pierce; sons, Greg Pierce and Chrissy Taylor, Cory Pierce and wife, Jessalyn; and grandchildren, Paisley and Peyton Pierce.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. and Glinda Powers Richards; and brother, Tom Richards.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First United.
Methodist Church in Sweeny with Pastor Quinn Peters and Pastor John Price officiating, with burial to follow at Sweeny Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Serving as Pall bearers are Chris Coker, Gary Coker, Doug McClure, Larry Paige, Peyton Pierce, Randy Pierce, Jay Pierce, and Chase Pierce.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Renee’s name to First United Methodist Church in Sweeny.
Arrangements by Baker Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia, Texas 77486. 979-345-3232.
